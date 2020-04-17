5.5-magnitude quake hits 133km ENE of Chirikof Island, Alaska
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 133km ENE of Chirikof Island, Alaska, the United States, at 0022 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 18.6 km, was initially determined to be at 56.1278 degrees north latitude and 153.5498 degrees west longitude.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Reaction of entire int’l community to far-fetched “elections” in so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh republic” further strengthens our position
Iran official reveals loans repaid by Keshavarzi Bank to various sectors in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province
Statement of Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh circulated as UN General Assembly & Security Council documents