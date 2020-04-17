5.5-magnitude quake hits 133km ENE of Chirikof Island, Alaska

Other News 17 April 2020 05:58 (UTC+04:00)
5.5-magnitude quake hits 133km ENE of Chirikof Island, Alaska

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 133km ENE of Chirikof Island, Alaska, the United States, at 0022 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The epicenter, with a depth of 18.6 km, was initially determined to be at 56.1278 degrees north latitude and 153.5498 degrees west longitude.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey - Russia trade turnover increases
Turkey - Russia trade turnover increases
Russia reports nearly 28,000 coronavirus cases after new record daily rise
Russia reports nearly 28,000 coronavirus cases after new record daily rise
Russia carried out anti-satellite missile test: U.S. military
Russia carried out anti-satellite missile test: U.S. military
Loading Bars
Latest
Heydar Aliyev Center supports the World Health Organization amid COVID-19 outbreak (VIDEO) Politics 06:33
5.5-magnitude quake hits 133km ENE of Chirikof Island, Alaska Other News 05:58
Trump unveils three-stage process for states to end coronavirus shutdown US 05:13
Coronavirus cases in Turkey reach 74,193 with addition of 4,801 new cases Turkey 04:20
Egypt confirms 168 new COVID-19 cases, 2,673 in total Other News 03:45
Romanian parliament approves state of emergency extention for another month Europe 02:54
Tunisia's COVID-19 cases rise to 822 with 37 deaths Other News 02:18
U.S. small business may need up to $500 billion monthly in support through crisis Finance 01:37
Mexico's new oil regulator says Pemex joint ventures likely, 100 projects might qualify Oil&Gas 01:00
U.S. gives $5 million to Palestinians amid pandemic, after years of aid cuts US 00:15
Chevron, Mol Group close transaction on sale and purchase of Azerbaijani assets Economy 16 April 22:45
Germany's Merkel backs WHO as calls for more coronavirus cooperation Europe 16 April 22:36
SOFAZ discloses budget spending figures for 1Q2020 Finance 16 April 21:02
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund talks about budget revenues for 1Q2020 Oil&Gas 16 April 20:55
Retail trade turnover in Azerbaijan grows Finance 16 April 20:52
Azerbaijan’s ADY Container expands co-op to increase cargo transportation Transport 16 April 20:14
FINCA Azerbaijan talks about volume of loans issued to farmers Finance 16 April 20:00
Iran to launch new water refinery in Tehran Business 16 April 19:46
Kazakhstan takes additional action to back banking sector, SMEs amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 16 April 19:38
President Ilham Aliyev: Reaction of entire int’l community to far-fetched “elections” in so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh republic” further strengthens our position Politics 16 April 19:33
Azerbaijan's trade balance remains positive Finance 16 April 19:25
Interceptor aircraft of Kazakhstan’s air force crashes Kazakhstan 16 April 19:17
Turkmenistan's Turkmenstandartlary State Service opens tender to buy lab equipment Tenders 16 April 19:14
Azerbaijan sees import volume growth in March 2020 Finance 16 April 19:03
Kazakh KazMunayGas' subsidiary opens tender for electricity stations design Tenders 16 April 19:01
Turkey's export of grain, legumes to Azerbaijan up in 1Q2020 Turkey 16 April 18:51
Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos, Ultisat Inc. sign cooperation agreement ICT 16 April 18:48
150 km railway construction underway in Turkey Turkey 16 April 18:44
Uzbekistan launches project on photovoltaic plant building Oil&Gas 16 April 18:36
Azerbaijan increases import of chemicals from Turkey Turkey 16 April 18:17
Georgia launches special mobile application STOP COVID Georgia 16 April 18:15
Turkey - Iraq trade turnover increases Turkey 16 April 18:13
State Committee: Activists of Azerbaijani diaspora infected with coronavirus Society 16 April 18:11
Cargo transshipment from Italy via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 disclosed Turkey 16 April 18:10
OPEC forecasts Kazakhstan’s oil production down in 2020 Oil&Gas 16 April 18:08
Turkmenistan increasing oil production Oil&Gas 16 April 17:59
No cases of coronavirus infection among employees of Azerbaijani diplomatic corps Politics 16 April 17:58
Only four non-OPEC countries to rise oil output in 2020, says OPEC Oil&Gas 16 April 17:57
Switzerland to start easing COVID-19 restrictions from April 27 Europe 16 April 17:55
Azerbaijani Committee on Work with Diaspora talks number of coronavirus-related appeals Society 16 April 17:55
Total long-term assets of Azerbaijani leading insurers disclosed Economy 16 April 17:50
German retailers say partial relaxation of coronavirus rules confusing Europe 16 April 17:50
Assistant to Azerbaijani president: No plans to resume int’l flights even in May Society 16 April 17:49
OPEC considerably revises down 2020 oil demand forecast Oil&Gas 16 April 17:46
Assistant to Azerbaijani president: Quarantine regime violated at border checkpoints Society 16 April 17:41
OPEC’s oil production up in March Oil&Gas 16 April 17:34
Georgia extends shutdown of regular air traffic until May 10 Transport 16 April 17:33
Azerbaijani company inks deal to buy raw material for medical alcohol from Russia Business 16 April 17:29
Sanitary-epidemiological situation under control in Azerbaijan (VIDEO) Society 16 April 17:29
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender to buy knives for extruder Tenders 16 April 17:25
Chief infectiologist: Conditions of quarantine regime in Azerbaijan may be alleviated gradually Society 16 April 17:25
OPEC expects Azerbaijan’s oil output to decline in 2020 Oil&Gas 16 April 17:22
Azerbaijan confirms 30 new coronavirus cases Society 16 April 17:17
Apple to change application prices in App Store for Uzbekistan Finance 16 April 17:16
Steel producers association: Iran can increase steel export Business 16 April 17:14
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan discuss construction of railway line Transport 16 April 17:10
Elman Rustamov appointed as head of Azerbaijani Central Bank Politics 16 April 17:06
EBRD to provide Uzbek banks with new funds to support country's trade finance Finance 16 April 17:01
Kazakhstan's KazTransOil decreases oil transportation via its pipelines Oil&Gas 16 April 16:55
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC to buy pipes via tender Tenders 16 April 16:51
Amount of loans issued to manufacturing enterprises in Golestan province of Iran announced Business 16 April 16:49
Turkmenistan, Georgia discuss Caspian Sea-Black Sea int'l transport corridor project Transport 16 April 16:48
Azerbaijan observes increase in balance of foreign trade turnover Finance 16 April 16:43
Iranian citizens buy more real estate properties in Turkey Turkey 16 April 16:26
Cargo transshipment from Netherlands via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 16 April 16:24
Turkey increases export of electrical goods to Tajikistan Turkey 16 April 16:18
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds extraordinary foreign exchange auction Finance 16 April 16:06
Azerbaijan Digital Hub program aims at deepening digitalization of country's economy ICT 16 April 16:03
FINCA Azerbaijan applying online lending Finance 16 April 15:58
Portugal's TAP asks for state-backed loan to survive coronavirus Europe 16 April 15:54
Russia's Ural Airlines brings Uzbek migrant workers back to Uzbekistan Transport 16 April 15:52
Cargo transportation by air in Turkey decreases Turkey 16 April 15:45
Ensuring goods flow to be future priority for Turkic Council members Politics 16 April 15:45
Azerbaijan's export volumes up in 1Q2020 Finance 16 April 15:42
China sharply increases import of ready-made clothing from Turkey Turkey 16 April 15:31
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 16 April 15:30
Turkey cuts down export of electrical goods to China Turkey 16 April 15:24
USAID sends large shipment of food to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16 April 15:24
Uzbekistan plans to sign a memorandum with International Securities Commission Business 16 April 15:19
Export volume of products from Iran to Iraq announced Business 16 April 15:18
Westport Trading Europe building coking and tar deasphalting plants in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 16 April 15:16
Uzbekistan sharply drops import of cement from Turkey Turkey 16 April 15:05
Digital Hub program: aiming to turn Azerbaijan into regional digital hub ICT 16 April 15:00
Varying dynamics in amount of insurers' assets observed in Azerbaijan Economy 16 April 15:00
Aviation fuel import to Georgia declines Oil&Gas 16 April 14:57
Azerbaijan on path of digitalization of economy ICT 16 April 14:55
Fitch talks coronavirus effect on Kazakhstan's GREs Business 16 April 14:49
Coronavirus pandemic encourages next generation technologies - AzerTelecom ICT 16 April 14:46
Iran to commission several phases of thermal power plants Oil&Gas 16 April 14:38
Iran official reveals loans repaid by Keshavarzi Bank to various sectors in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province Finance 16 April 14:37
Turkey's export of leather products to US grows Turkey 16 April 14:36
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC to buy spare parts via tender Tenders 16 April 14:33
Switzerland considers so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh null and void Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 April 14:32
Production of pome fruit decreases in Georgia Business 16 April 14:30
Iran reveals its latest coronavirus statistics, as of April 15 Iran 16 April 14:29
Statement of Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh circulated as UN General Assembly & Security Council documents Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 April 14:27
Joint Uzbek-Russian enterprise launched for production of polyamide, polyester Business 16 April 14:23
Rystad Energy revises down 2020 oil demand forecast Oil&Gas 16 April 14:18
Number of Turkish job seekers in Kazakhstan significantly up Turkey 16 April 14:00
Turkmengaz State Concern opens tender to buy pipes, general plant equipment Tenders 16 April 13:59
All news