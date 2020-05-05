Algeria reports 4,648 COVID-19 cases in total

Algerian health authorities on Monday reported 172 new COVID-19 infections and two more death cases, while President Abdelmadjid Tebboune urged for ensuring access to future vaccine to all countries, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Djamel Fourar, head of the COVID-19 Detection and Follow-up Commission, told reporters that the total infected cases in Algeria jumped to 4,648 and the death toll increased to 464.

Fourar further added that 62 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 1,998.

In his remarks to the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on Monday, President Tebboune stressed the importance of "fair and effective" access to any future vaccines to combat the pandemic, especially for developing countries.