2 police officers seriously injured in New Zealand's West Auckland gun shooting incident

Two officers were shot and seriously injured in a shooting incident in New Zealand's West Auckland, the police said on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitemata District Commander, said that the local police were responding to an unfolding serious incident in Massey, West Auckland.

"At around 10.30 a.m., a police unit has performed a routine traffic stop on Reynella Drive. There have been shots fired at police officers," said Hassan.

Two officers were shot and seriously injured. A member of the public was also hit by the vehicle and was injured, said the police.

Multiple sources including local media reported that one police officer was shot dead. However, the New Zealand police have not confirmed it.

It was reported that the offender has fled the scene in a vehicle, and the police have a large presence actively searching for the offender.

The police have advised all members of the public to avoid the local area.

Local schools are in lockdown due to the incident.