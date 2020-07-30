Car bomb explosion rocks Afghan city: police

More than 50 people were either killed or wounded after a car bomb explosion took place in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province on Thursday evening, local police said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The blast occurred in Sharwal Square of provincial capital Pul-e-Alam in the evening. The number of the victims is still being counted," Shahpur Ahmadzai, a provincial police spokesman, told Xinhua.

The blast triggered panic among local residents in the region, 60 km south of the country's capital Kabul, the official said.

"The casualties were shifted to a provincial hospital. Several wounded would be sent to Kabul for treatment soon," the official noted.

The incident came ahead of a ceasefire between Taliban militants and government security forces. The two sides have agreed on a three-day truce during Eid al-Adha, the annual religious Festival of Sacrifice, which is to be observed from Friday to Sunday.

Taliban militants have denied involvement in the attack.