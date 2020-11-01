Mainland China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases vs 33 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 31, down from 33 a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Of the new cases, 21 were imported infections originating from overseas. The National Health Commission said in a statement that three local infections were reported in the western region of Xinjiang.

The commission reported no new asymptomatic cases, down from 38 a day earlier. China does not count symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in mainland China stand at 85,997. The death toll remains at 4,634.