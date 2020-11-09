WHO says global caseload tops 50 mln

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 50 million, Monday's figures from the World Health Organization (WHO) showed, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A WHO dashboard showed that globally, as of 10:45 am CET (0945 GMT) on Monday, a total of 50,030,121 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,252,072 deaths, had been reported to the UN health agency.