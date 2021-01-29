Brazil's COVID-19 caseload tops 9 mln

Brazil on Thursday reported 61,811 new COVID-19 cases, taking its nationwide tally to 9,058,687, said the Health Ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also registered 1,386 more COVID-19 deaths in the previous 24 hours, raising the national count to 221,547, it said.

Brazil has the world's second-highest coronavirus death toll and third-largest caseload, with a mortality rate of 105 per 100,000 people and a transmission rate of 4,311 per 100,000.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populated in the country, is the hardest hit, with 1,746,070 cases and 52,481 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 512,791 cases and 29,417 deaths.