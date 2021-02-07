Road accident leaves 4 killed, 25 injured in Pakistan's Punjab

Four people were killed and 25 others injured in a road accident in Muzaffargarh district of Pakistan's east Punjab province on Saturday, local media reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident happened when a passenger van hit a truck coming from the opposite direction at the main highway passing through the district, local media said.

The cause of the accident is being determined by the police, but over-speeding of the van is likely the reason of the crash, local media added.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.