5.9-magnitude quake jolts central Greece, no injuries reported

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted central Greece near the city of Larissa on Thursday, Greek national news agency AMNA reported, citing Athens' National Observatory, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

No injuries have been reported so far, it said.

Greek scientists revised an earlier estimate of 5.5 magnitude given by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The same region was hit by a 6-magnitude quake on Wednesday, which was followed by many aftershocks. There were no serious injuries and about 30 houses were damaged, according to AMNA.

Seismologists have advised people to stay on alert.