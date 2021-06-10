Mumbai building collapse leaves 11 dead, including eight children

At least 11 people, including eight children, died after a Mumbai residential building collapsed on top of another building late on Wednesday, local officials said, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The incident occurred close to midnight in a northern suburb of Mumbai, officials said, adding that more people could be trapped inside the debris. Eight people were injured and have been moved to nearby hospitals, officials said.

Local television showed pictures of rescue workers pulling out debris in a narrow lane, as relatives and onlookers milled about.