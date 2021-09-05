Indian Embassy celebrates Teacher’s Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Trend:

As part of ongoing celebrations to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Indian Embassy organized an event to honour the teachers of Indian origin working in Azerbaijan. The event was attended by leading teachers of Indian origin and members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

At the event, Ambassador of India B.Vanlalvawna spoke about the contributions of teachers and underlined their important roles in society. The teachers shared their rich experiences of working in Azerbaijan. Vishwa Guru Bharat , one of the themes of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was highlighted on the occasion.

The 5th of September is celebrated every year as Teacher’s Day in India in honour of Dr. S. Radhakrishnan who was the first Vice President and second President of India, and a highly respected teacher, philosopher and prolific statesman.