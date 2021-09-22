Revival In Consumption, Spending Patterns Among Indian Consumers: Report

Revival in consumption patterns as people are moving back to office are the two key trends which can be witnessed amid signs of recovery, according to a report by consultancy firm Deloitte.

The “Global State of Consumer Tracker” report by Deloitte noted that India is getting back to the “business as usual” mode and despite the rise in consumption, the spending has been more towards discretionary items.

The survey is based on the analysis of spending patterns of 1,000 persons across the country over a period of 30 days.

Owing to an acceleration in the vaccination drive and falling number of Coronavirus cases, confidence among Indian consumers towards spending more, though on discretionary items, has increased, the report noted.

Also at the same time, people are getting confident about returning to their workplaces and are keen to spend on travelling.

With travelling to office gradually picking up, the Indian consumer is also keen to participate in “in-person” activities, which is another indication towards revival in economic activities, the study noted.