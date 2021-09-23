'Indian diaspora is our strength': Indian-Americans greet PM Modi upon arrival in US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by a large number of Indian-Americans as he landed in the United States (US) early Thursday. He was greeted by the members of the Indian diaspora at the Andrews Joint Airforce Base, following which he took to Twitter to commend the community for distinguishing itself across the world.

"Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world," PM Modi tweeted while sharing some images of the moment.

In a few pictures shared by PM Modi and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Twitter, the prime minister can be seen interacting with the Indian-American CEOs and shaking hands with some people on the other side of the barricades.

On Wednesday, PM Modi took to Twitter to post a picture of himself going through documents while on his way to the US. In the picture, he can be seen working his way through a heap of documents with a suitcase and files on the seat next to him.