PM Modi meets Nepal PM Deuba in Glasgow; holds talks on bilateral ties, Covid and climate change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba for the first time after he became the premier of the Himalayan nation in July and had a "productive discussion" on ways to further strengthen the close bilateral ties and combat climate change, Covid-19 and facilitate post-pandemic recovery.

The meeting between Modi and Deuba, on the sidelines of the UN conference on climate change in Glasgow, took place after the former launched the Initiative for the Resilient Island States (IRIS) for developing the infrastructure of small island nations.

"Had a productive discussion with [email protected] on multiple aspects of the India-Nepal friendship. Subjects relating to fighting the global pandemic and furthering sustainable development are key parts of our bilateral friendship," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Both leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, including in the context of ongoing efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.