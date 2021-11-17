Six dead, 33 injured in twin bomb blasts in Ugandan capital

Other News 17 November 2021 04:01 (UTC+04:00)
Six dead, 33 injured in twin bomb blasts in Ugandan capital

Six people including three suicide bombers were killed and 33 others injured in twin bomb blasts in the Ugandan capital Kampala on Tuesday, police said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Fred Enanga, police spokesperson told reporters that three suicide bombers detonated themselves at a checkpoint at the Central Police Station and on the parliamentary avenue.

Enanga said the injured were rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital while counter-terrorism response teams managed to pursue a fourth suicide bomb attacker.

"They shot and injured him, and immediately after, recovered an unexploded improvised explosive device, at Nansana-Katooke, at his home, which the bomb squad were going to neutralize. We are now pursuing other members of the terror groups," Enanga said.

He said today's attacks show that there is still need to pre-empt, penetrate and prevent deadly attacks by domestic extremists in the days to come.

"For now, the bomb threats are still active, and cannot be solved in one go, which calls for the popular intelligence and vigilance of the community," he said.

Enanga said the blasts bear the hallmarks of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an affiliate of the Islamic State in central Africa.

"It clearly shows that the ADF linked radicalized groups, still have a desire to carry out lethal attacks, on soft targets, with suicide attackers and improvised explosive devices (IED)," Enanga said.

"These kinds of threats remain significant because IEDs and suicide bomb jackets can easily be built from common houseold items found in local markets, retail shops, and supermarkets," the police spokesperson added.

The latest attacks came about three weeks after two separate blasts, blamed on the ADF, killed two people and injured several others in central Uganda.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Six dead, 33 injured in twin bomb blasts in Ugandan capital
Six dead, 33 injured in twin bomb blasts in Ugandan capital
1 killed, 1 injured after Malaysia's military jet crash
1 killed, 1 injured after Malaysia's military jet crash
Rescuers search for victims of Canada landslides, railways disrupted
Rescuers search for victims of Canada landslides, railways disrupted
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
France clears Dunkirk migrant camp amid UK tensions Europe 04:46
Six dead, 33 injured in twin bomb blasts in Ugandan capital Other News 04:01
US reportedly plans diplomatic boycott of China’s Winter Olympics US 03:08
Spotify, Snapchat and Google Cloud report outages World 02:26
Pfizer files for U.S. authorization of COVID-19 pill World 01:31
1 killed, 1 injured after Malaysia's military jet crash Other News 00:46
Azerbaijan marks National Revival Day Society 00:01
Russia, Azerbaijan progressively developing co-op in agriculture – Russian ministry Economy 00:01
Rescuers search for victims of Canada landslides, railways disrupted Other News 16 November 23:28
Progress on Green Climate Fund-supported RES project in Kazakhstan unveiled Oil&Gas 16 November 22:45
Pakistan committed to maintain excellent ties with Iran: FM Qureshi Politics 16 November 22:14
Georgian Finance Minister to present refined 2022 state budget Georgia 16 November 21:32
Kyrgyzstan to start COVID-19 vaccination of teenagers and pregnant women Kyrgyzstan 16 November 21:24
Azerbaijani, Turkish defense ministers discuss provocations staged by Armenia Politics 16 November 20:40
Azerbaijan discloses production volume in water supply, treatment and waste processing Economy 16 November 20:37
Azerbaijani, Russian defense ministers hold phone talks Politics 16 November 20:33
Azerbaijan reveals volume of its oil pumped via BTC Economy 16 November 20:33
Azerbaijan’s cargo transportation up in 10M2021 Transport 16 November 20:24
Azerbaijani analysts discuss Armenian PM's frequent change of defense ministers Politics 16 November 20:00
Turkish Harsan Tanker Trailer eyes to establish co-op with Azerbaijan in energy sector Economy 16 November 19:47
EBRD renews forecast of Azerbaijan's total budget deficit for 2021 Finance 16 November 19:44
Georgia expect loans in national currency to reduce Georgia 16 November 19:15
Turkmen Foreign Ministry holds briefing dedicated to int'l events with Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 16 November 19:14
President of European Council holds phone talks with President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16 November 18:57
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals amount of foreign currency sold via auction Finance 16 November 18:53
Southern Gas Corridor - important element of Europe’s energy security, says Azerbaijani minister Oil&Gas 16 November 18:51
Azerbaijani parliament approves draft state budget for 2022 in first reading Economy 16 November 18:51
German bank allocates loan to support small and medium-sized businesses in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16 November 18:50
EU, UNDP offering support for Georgia’s rural sector Georgia 16 November 18:50
Equitable energy transition possible together with traditional energy sources – Azerbaijan’s energy minister Oil&Gas 16 November 18:48
Iran, Azerbaijan discuss transportation co-op Transport 16 November 18:11
Armenia purposefully aggravates situation – Azerbaijan’s MFA Politics 16 November 18:06
Military attaches, reps of int’l organizations accredited in Azerbaijan informed on situation at state border (PHOTO) Politics 16 November 17:52
Russia to supply around 100 jets, helicopters to foreign customers in 2021 Russia 16 November 17:45
Azerbaijan notes increase in cost of manufactured computer equipment ICT 16 November 17:45
Goldman Sachs forecasts modest rise for S&P 500 index in 2022 US 16 November 17:37
Pfizer to allow generic versions of its COVID-19 pill in 95 countries US 16 November 17:35
Price indexes of financial, industrial sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise on Nov.16 Uzbekistan 16 November 17:23
MasterCard plans eyes expanding non-cash payment in Azerbaijan Economy 16 November 17:20
President Kovind to visit Bangladesh on December 16 to attend Victory Day celebrations: Report Other News 16 November 17:13
India set to re-emerge as among fastest-growing economies, says RBI Other News 16 November 17:12
India resumes quarantine-free entry of foreign travellers from 99 countries Other News 16 November 17:07
Armenian soldiers leaving their positions in fear and confusion - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 16 November 16:54
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16 November 16:45
Azerbaijan confirms 2,015 more COVID-19 cases, 2,178 recoveries Society 16 November 16:41
Turkmenistan discloses state budget for 2022 Turkmenistan 16 November 16:37
Georgia’s exports of table grapes increase Georgia 16 November 16:34
Russian and Uzbek companies to co-op in developing Tashkent subway Uzbekistan 16 November 16:32
Georgia offers investment opportunities to MEDEF Georgia 16 November 16:30
Indian government may introduce bill on cryptocurrencies in Parliament winter session Other News 16 November 16:21
Turkey allows Indian travellers vaccinated with Covaxin or Covishield to skip mandatory quarantine Other News 16 November 16:19
India, Singapore and Thailand holding mega naval exercise in Andaman Sea Other News 16 November 16:18
Kazakhstan, Russia, UAE to implement first commercial space project Kazakhstan 16 November 16:17
AZAL to Start Operating Flights from Baku to Kuwait Society 16 November 16:15
New decree allows better conditions, more sale options for grain farmers in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16 November 16:13
Singapore to have ‘vaccinated travel lane’ with India from November 29 Other News 16 November 16:11
Azerbaijani Armed Forces capture large number of trophies - defense ministry Politics 16 November 16:11
Summit for Democracy in US - clear example of double standards - analysis Politics 16 November 16:10
Azerbaijani army takes adequate measures to prevent Armenian provocations Politics 16 November 16:07
Kazakhstan unveils GDP indicators for 9M2021 Business 16 November 16:03
Turkish Saygılı Rulman to open stores in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories Economy 16 November 16:01
Azerbaijan increases gas exports along Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum route in 10M2021 Economy 16 November 15:59
Turkmenistan creates national platform of UN Sustainable Development Goals Turkmenistan 16 November 15:58
Azerbaijan eyes increasing funds for state mortgage Economy 16 November 15:17
Azerbaijan may join third phase of clinical trials of Turkish COVID-19 vaccine Society 16 November 15:15
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 16 Society 16 November 15:14
Georgia reveals economic sectors with largest GDP growth Georgia 16 November 15:14
Azerbaijan destroys Armenia’s military equipment – MoD Politics 16 November 15:12
Azerbaijan determines five national priorities in economy - minister Economy 16 November 15:02
Quarantine toughening not planned in Azerbaijan - Health Ministry Society 16 November 14:58
Inflation rate to slow down in Azerbaijan soon, Central Bank says Finance 16 November 14:28
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange dropping Finance 16 November 14:27
Central Bank of Azerbaijan explains accelerated price growth for some goods Economy 16 November 14:24
Azerbaijan, Qatar consider co-op in wind energy field Economy 16 November 14:20
Armenia uses artillery on state border with Azerbaijan – MoD Politics 16 November 14:19
Azerbaijan, Turkey agree on organizing mutual trade in securities Economy 16 November 14:19
PASHA Bank Brings Apple Pay to Customers Finance 16 November 14:06
IEA revises up forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2022 oil output Oil&Gas 16 November 13:49
IEA evaluates Azerbaijan’s OPEC+ compliance Oil&Gas 16 November 13:48
Ranking of oil products by demand growth in 2022 Oil&Gas 16 November 13:47
US oil output not to return to pre-COVID level until end-2022 Oil&Gas 16 November 13:46
Azerbaijani economy minister talks projected GDP growth by end of 2021 Economy 16 November 13:39
Azerbaijan's minister talks tax revenues into state budget Economy 16 November 13:37
Azerbaijan detains Armenian soldiers who committed provocation on border – MoD Society 16 November 13:36
Central Bank talks Azerbaijan's anti-crisis program implemented in 2020 Economy 16 November 13:25
Turkey negotiating with Gazprom to increase gas supplies Oil&Gas 16 November 13:24
Azerbaijani finance minister talks expenditures from state budget to be provided for defense, security Economy 16 November 13:21
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's office investigates explosion of mined car, used by Major General Hikmat Hasanov Politics 16 November 13:20
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank talks exchange rate of national currency against US dollar Economy 16 November 13:17
Georgia to see economic growth in 2022, Galt & Taggart forecasts Georgia 16 November 13:06
MasterCard negotiating with Azerbaijani SMEs to expand co-op Economy 16 November 13:04
Georgia’s poultry, egg production dropping down Georgia 16 November 12:59
Transfers from SOFAZ budget weren’t fully used this year - finance minister Economy 16 November 12:59
Uzbekistan reveals leading regions in amount of loans issued in 9M2021 Uzbekistan 16 November 12:58
Iran sees increase in oil exports from east ports of Hormozgan Province Oil&Gas 16 November 12:57
Kazakhstan unveils data on local car insurance over 10M2021 Finance 16 November 12:31
Azerbaijan devises new development strategy for 2022-2030 – economy minister Economy 16 November 12:30
Russia, UAE discussing expansion of cooperation in aviation industry, says minister Russia 16 November 12:28
Azerbaijan’s parliament congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on being awarded with highest order of Turkic World Politics 16 November 12:23
Oil prices bounce back on tight inventories, demand worries limit gains Oil&Gas 16 November 12:10
All news