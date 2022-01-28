India's gold demand to keep rising after big jump in 2021: WGC

Other News 28 January 2022 09:29 (UTC+04:00)
India's gold demand to keep rising after big jump in 2021: WGC

India's gold consumption is expected to rise further in 2022 after jumping 79% last year as pent-up demand and an improvement in consumer confidence are seen boosting retail jewellery sales, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Friday.

Gold consumption in 2022 will likely be 800-850 tonnes versus 797.3 tonnes last year, the highest in six years, Somasundaram PR, regional chief executive officer of WGC's Indian operations, told Reuters.

Indian demand has averaged 769.7 tonnes over the last 10 years.

A rise in consumption by the world's second-biggest gold consumer would help global prices, but could widen India's trade deficit and put pressure on the ailing rupee.

"Muted wedding celebrations due to restrictions mean more savings and that money is flowing into gold," Somasundaram said.

Indian authorities imposed various restrictions on wedding celebrations due to the coronavirus outbreak and some people postponed weddings until 2022, he said.

Gold is an essential part of the bride's dowry in India and also a popular gift from family and guests at weddings.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Turkey's daily COVID-19 caseload hits new high of 82,180
Turkey's daily COVID-19 caseload hits new high of 82,180
Turkish 'kindness train' departs for Afghanistan with 748 tons of aid
Turkish 'kindness train' departs for Afghanistan with 748 tons of aid
Turkey calls for thaw in Ukraine - Russia tensions
Turkey calls for thaw in Ukraine - Russia tensions
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Toyota remains world's biggest car seller, widens lead on VW Other News 09:45
Azerbaijani currency rates for January 28 Finance 09:44
Germany’s RBC Consulting eyes expanding co-op with Azerbaijani companies Economy 09:43
Oil heads for sixth weekly gain amid supply concerns Oil&Gas 09:38
India's gold demand to keep rising after big jump in 2021: WGC Other News 09:29
Number of cyberattacks on Azerbaijani companies tripled in 2021 - Span Azerbaijan ICT 09:24
Kyrgyzstan reports about 11 servicemen injured as result of conflict on border with Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan 08:54
Australia drugs regulator approves COVID-19 boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds World 08:50
We will solve everything through negotiations, peacefully - Kyrgyz president about conflict on border with Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan 08:13
Croatian companies preliminary talks on investment opportunities in Azerbaijani liberated territories - ambassador (Interview) (PHOTO) Politics 08:00
Iranian National Soccer Team wins its way into World Cup Iran 07:49
Situation on Kyrgyz-Tajik section of state border is stable Kyrgyzstan 07:19
Three more citizens of Kyrgyzstan injured as result of conflict on border Kyrgyzstan 07:04
Turkey's daily COVID-19 caseload hits new high of 82,180 Turkey 06:32
3 police officers shot in U.S. Houston, suspect at large US 05:51
Brazil's top court subpoenas Bolsonaro in leaked documents case Other News 05:07
Morocco extends health emergency state until Feb. 28 Arab World 04:23
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on ceasefire and military withdrawal from border Kyrgyzstan 03:41
N.Korea confirms latest weapons tests Other News 02:57
Kyrgyzstan evacuates 1,470 residents from villages bordering Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan 02:39
Jordan says 27 drug smugglers killed at border with Syria Arab World 01:50
Turkish 'kindness train' departs for Afghanistan with 748 tons of aid Turkey 01:33
Representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold meeting on incident at border Kyrgyzstan 01:15
EMA conditionally approves Pfizer's COVID-19 pill Europe 00:40
Georgia – Uzbekistan trade turnover up Georgia 00:12
Tajikistan reports civilian casualties as result of incident on the border Tajikistan 27 January 23:43
Kyrgyz Border Service: Tajik side again violated bilateral ceasefire agreements Kyrgyzstan 27 January 23:20
Tajik side does not cease fire and continues to pull up military equipment, personnel Kyrgyzstan 27 January 22:41
Turkey calls for thaw in Ukraine - Russia tensions Turkey 27 January 22:36
Civil protection services of Kyrgyzstan transferred to emergency mode Kyrgyzstan 27 January 22:27
Tajikistan pulls heavy equipment to the border - State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan 27 January 22:02
Five Tajik citizens injured in conflict on border with Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 27 January 21:49
Iran, Uzbekistan to develop transit ties Iran 27 January 21:11
Turkish Airlines' Chairman of the Board of Directors resigns Society 27 January 21:07
Azerbaijan's Zangilan Airport to be included into ICAO catalog Economy 27 January 20:51
Chairman of Azerbaijan's National Television and Radio Council talks details of switching to HD format (Exclusive) Society 27 January 20:25
Azerbaijan records increase in loans issued for real estate sector Economy 27 January 19:19
Uzbekistan shares data on interest expenses of banking sector for 2021 Uzbekistan 27 January 18:59
Uzbekistan shares data on regulatory capital of its banks for 2021 Uzbekistan 27 January 18:42
Kazakh president suggests to set up transport and logistics consortium with India Kazakhstan 27 January 18:42
Trade turnover between Central Asian countries and India unveiled Business 27 January 18:09
Launch of Azerbaijani-Armenian border delimitation to help prevent incidents - Russian MFA Politics 27 January 18:05
Azerbaijan launches engineering-geological studies in Aghdam Industrial Park Economy 27 January 18:01
Azerbaijan's Anglo Asian Mining increases its stake in Canadian mining company Economy 27 January 17:57
Turkmenistan and US discuss bilateral cooperation Business 27 January 17:44
Azerbaijan announces auction to privatize state enterprises, vehicles Finance 27 January 17:42
Azerbaijani gymnast to participate in Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku Society 27 January 17:24
Turkmen Khazar consortium announces tender for tubing repair Tenders 27 January 17:18
Azerbaijan records increase in export of products by industrial zones Economy 27 January 17:18
Azerbaijan to hold auction for helicopters (PHOTO) Economy 27 January 17:17
European natural gas prices to fall this year Oil&Gas 27 January 17:13
Armenian PM may visit Turkey Politics 27 January 17:11
Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan hold another meeting on "Dostlug" field Oil&Gas 27 January 17:09
Global oil market to flip into surplus in 2022 Oil&Gas 27 January 17:07
European Azerbaijan School: IELTS Registration Partnership Agreement Between British Council and Azerbaijan Teachers Development Centre was signed yesterday (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 27 January 17:06
Georgia’s electricity exports skyrocket Georgia 27 January 17:06
Turkmenistan allocates loans to expand natural gas fields exploration Oil&Gas 27 January 17:03
Azerbaijan Industry Bank’s assets down in 2021 Finance 27 January 16:55
“We became the first company in CIS region to receive ISO 37001 certificate” Economy 27 January 16:49
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 27 January 16:44
Azerbaijan confirms 3,361 more COVID-19 cases, 1,132 recoveries Society 27 January 16:43
Azerbaijan unveils volume of investments made in industrial zones Economy 27 January 16:42
Swiss company eyes creating assembly line for trains in Georgia Georgia 27 January 16:41
Azerbaijani Muganbank's assets edge up Finance 27 January 16:34
Poland’s Catholic Church marks Day of Islam Europe 27 January 16:34
Georgia announces launch date for regional enterprise dev't program (Exclusive) Georgia 27 January 16:23
Azerbaijan to simplify civil UAV registration procedures Economy 27 January 16:13
Azerbaijan, Iran holding talks on construction of Astara-Rasht railway - official Transport 27 January 16:00
EBRD discloses results of its investments in Uzbekistan for 2021 Uzbekistan 27 January 15:54
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 27 Society 27 January 15:28
Criminal case of former chief of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee classified as "Top Secret" Kazakhstan 27 January 15:28
Assets of Azerbaijan's Yelo Bank increase in 2021 Finance 27 January 15:25
Yapi Kredi Bank Azerbaijan ends 2021 with loss Finance 27 January 15:24
Iran’s exports from West Azerbaijan Province increase Business 27 January 15:21
Demand for eSIM technology increases in Azerbaijan - deputy minister (Exclusive) ICT 27 January 15:19
German daily COVID cases rise above 200,000, causing staff shortages Europe 27 January 15:12
Uzbekistan’s CERR forecasts GDP growth for 2022 Uzbekistan 27 January 15:11
Kazakhstan’s modernized national security system must be ready to meet any challenges - president Kazakhstan 27 January 15:01
SOCAR AQS, Iraqi Drilling Company ink protocol Oil&Gas 27 January 15:00
Georgia, Azerbaijan discuss attracting tourists to South Caucasus Georgia 27 January 14:55
Azerbaijani Unibank's assets up in 2021 Finance 27 January 14:55
Iran’s POGC unveils volume of gas extracted from South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 27 January 14:51
EIB reveals volume of investments in green transformation Oil&Gas 27 January 14:44
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put up gov't bonds for new auction Finance 27 January 14:32
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 27 January 14:29
Azerbaijan discloses timeframe for providing entire country with internet Economy 27 January 14:18
Bulgaria’s Chiren gas storage project to get funding from EU Oil&Gas 27 January 14:17
EU calls on Azerbaijani farmers to engage in more cooperation Business 27 January 14:16
EU companies among largest investors in Azerbaijan – EU Programme Manager Oil&Gas 27 January 14:08
Central Bank of Azerbaijan hold regular foreign currency auction Finance 27 January 13:59
Iran sees surge in price of apartments in Tehran Business 27 January 13:55
Azerbaijan talks unauthorized use of state companies' cable networks Economy 27 January 13:32
Azerbaijan's Ziraat Bank discloses net profit for 2021 Finance 27 January 13:30
IRICA shares data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran Society 27 January 13:28
Uzbekistan Airways to resume flights to Turkey's Istanbul Uzbekistan 27 January 13:27
Azerbaijan sees growth in oil prices Economy 27 January 13:19
Joint projects - good chance for Azerbaijan, Iran to develop relations further, MP says Business 27 January 13:17
Azerbaijan records growth of production in industrial zones in 2021 Economy 27 January 13:13
Azerbaijan talks construction, restoration of roads in liberated areas Economy 27 January 12:58
Russia records another 88,816 coronavirus cases — crisis center Russia 27 January 12:56
All news