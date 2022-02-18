Canada approves Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for adults
Canada approved the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 and over on Thursday, making it the fifth COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the country after AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Health Canada said in a news release the vaccine is 90 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100 percent effective at preventing severe disease.
While additional confirmatory data is needed, preliminary and exploratory data shows that the vaccine, named "Nuvaxovid," does produce neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant, Health Canada said.
It is a protein-based vaccine that is administered as a two-dose regimen of 5 mcg per dose, 21 days apart, according to the news release.
