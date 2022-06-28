India takes up delay in student visas with US, UK, Canada, other countries

WITH MANY Indian students complaining of delays in the visa process, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday called the ambassadors/ deputy chiefs of missions of eight countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia and Germany, and asked them to “streamline” and “fast-track” the process.

“Senior MEA officials dealing with Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, Poland, UK & USA had constructive discussions with corresponding heads of missions/ senior diplomats of these countries about streamlining student visas to Indian nationals,” the Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, tweeted. “They agreed to remain engaged on further easing & fast-tracking the process, since the flow of students has been mutually beneficial,” he said.

Sources told The Indian Express that the MEA officials —joint secretaries dealing with these countries — “strongly raised the issue of student visas” with the ambassadors and deputy chiefs of missions of these eight countries. According to sources, the Indian officials asked them to do “three things” to streamline the process: “ensure predictability, fast-track the visa process, and communicate to the student visa applicants on the timelines”.