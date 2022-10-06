Chinese mainland reports 183 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 183 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 37 in Guangdong and 36 in Sichuan, according to the National Health Commission's report Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 1,005 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 222 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 243,740.

Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.