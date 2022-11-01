President Erdogan, President Putin discuss implementation of grain deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

The sides discussed a number of regional issues, the implementation of the grain deal in particular.

In addition, President Erdogan pointed out the significance of continuing transportation from Ukrainian ports along the 'grain corridor'.

Over the weekend, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the suspension of the agreement on the pretext of security issues in the Black Sea. The grain deal was signed between representatives of Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine and the UN in August 2022.