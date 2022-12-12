Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Cyclone Mandous kills 3, affects over 21,000 in Sri Lanka

Other News Materials 12 December 2022 08:47 (UTC +04:00)
Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said on Monday that three people were killed and over 21,000 have been affected by the adverse weather conditions caused by cyclone Mandous, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The DMC said 19 people were injured and those affected belong to 6,113 families in 16 districts, adding that 5,639 houses in various parts of the island country have been damaged.

DMC Deputy Director Pradeep Kodippili told media that they have already started assessing the damage and those affected will be compensated.

The DMC said the effects of Mandous have reduced greatly but still requested Sri Lankans to take precautions.

