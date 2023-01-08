Passenger traffic between mainland China and Hong Kong restored

The regular passenger traffic between mainland China and the special administrative region of Hong Kong has been restored after border checkpoints were reopened on Sunday morning, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the special administrative region administration, the number of Hong Kong residents entering mainland China daily is expected to stand at approximately 60,000 people; about 50,000 will be able to move through the three ground checkpoints, while the rest will be able to enter mainland China via ferry terminals, the international Hong Kong airport and the Hong Kong - Zhuhai - Macau Bridge.

The gradual and orderly reopening of border checkpoints between the city of Shenzhen in mainland China and Hong Kong has become the first step towards the restoration of regular passenger traffic made in the three last years.