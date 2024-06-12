Australia to allocate $6.6 million for humanitarian aid to Gaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Australia will provide an additional $6.6 million in humanitarian aid to residents of the Gaza Strip, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the funds will go to the World Food Program to deliver food aid to civilians suffering from hunger in the Gaza Strip.

According to her, to date Canberra has provided the population of the Palestinian enclave with food, water and basic necessities worth more than $47 million and is “ready to provide additional support to the region.”