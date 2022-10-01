Hostel on fire in northeastern Moscow, people blocked inside

A hostel caught fire in northeastern Moscow and some people could not get out and are remaining inside the building, a source in the emergency services said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"On Yaroslavskaya Street 10, building 5, a fire broke out in a hostel with thick black smoke coming from the fourth floor. Currently, evacuation is underway, some people are blocked inside by fire," the source said.

According to him, open fire is on the other side of the building. People are being evacuated by ladders.

Over 300 people were evacuated from a hostel that caught fire in northeastern Moscow on Saturday night before rescuers arrived, a source in the emergency services said.

"In all, before firefighters arrived, more than 300 people were evacuated," the source said.

As reported earlier, a fire broke out in a hostel on Yaroslavskaya Street. The blaze occurred in a room on the fourth floor possibly triggered by a short circuit.