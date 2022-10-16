Putin to hold regular meeting with permanent Security Council members next week — Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a regular meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council next week, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The plan to hold a Security Council meeting in the next few days was earlier reported by the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin." television program.

"It’s a regular [meeting]," Peskov said, when asked if the plan was to hold one of the regular meetings with the council’s permanent members that typically happen every week or a full-blown meeting with all members.