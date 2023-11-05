Russia sends humanitarian aid to residents of Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Russia has sent humanitarian aid to Egypt for the residents of the Gaza Strip for the third time, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia noted that two special planes of the ministry will deliver 60 tons of humanitarian cargo for residents of the Gaza Strip.

"The Ilyushin Il-76 of the Ministry of Emergency Situations took off from Grozny Airport to Egypt," the ministry said.

Humanitarian aid includes food, mattresses, pillows and personal hygiene products.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.