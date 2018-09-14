Police detain 4 IS members in Ankara

14 September 2018 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Four members of the “Islamic State” (IS) terrorist group have been detained during a special operation carried out by police in Ankara, the police said in a message Sept. 14.

Work is underway to detain another terrorist who managed to escape.

During searches, documents and video materials were found in the apartments of the detainees, proving their participation in illegal armed groups in the territory of Syria.

Thirty-three members of IS were detained in Istanbul in July.

Meanwhile, 51 members of the IS terrorist group were detained during a special operation carried out by Istanbul’s police in May.

Syrian citizen Riad Haji Osman, one of the IS executioners, was detained during a special operation in Turkey’s Adana Province on April 13.

Kifah Bashir Hussein, the so-called minister of health of IS, was detained in Sanliurfa on Jan. 24.

On Jan. 12, the Turkish police detained the so-called minister of agriculture of IS, Tarik Ahmet.

In December 2017, 28-year-old terrorist nicknamed Mahmud, one of the IS executioners, was detained in Turkey’s Hatay Province on the border with Syria.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran, Turkey may open joint bank
Economy news 11:36
Turkey says 2 PKK ammunition depots destroyed
Turkey 10:47
US not to withdraw its military presence at Incirlik airbase in Turkey
US 07:15
Iran, France discuss latest developments in Syria
Politics 03:17
Turkey, Kazakhstan eye to strengthen relations in all spheres: Erdogan
Turkey 13 September 19:38
Turkey, Azerbaijan in talks over switching to national currencies in trade
Politics 13 September 18:48
Latest
ADB ready to allocate over $800M to projects in Azerbaijan
Economy news 11:52
23rd International Conference "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan 2018"
Oil&Gas 11:43
Iran, Turkey may open joint bank
Economy news 11:36
Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Mashtagha secondary school (PHOTO)
Politics 11:31
To attention of females, willing to work as flight attendant of AZAL CJSC
Business 11:24
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Business 11:23
French central bank trims growth outlook
Europe 11:23
Azerbaijan imports mobile devices worth over $40M
ICT 11:17
Azerbaijan increases import of vehicles
Economy news 11:11