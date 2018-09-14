Police detain 4 IS members in Ankara

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Four members of the “Islamic State” (IS) terrorist group have been detained during a special operation carried out by police in Ankara, the police said in a message Sept. 14.

Work is underway to detain another terrorist who managed to escape.

During searches, documents and video materials were found in the apartments of the detainees, proving their participation in illegal armed groups in the territory of Syria.

Thirty-three members of IS were detained in Istanbul in July.

Meanwhile, 51 members of the IS terrorist group were detained during a special operation carried out by Istanbul’s police in May.

Syrian citizen Riad Haji Osman, one of the IS executioners, was detained during a special operation in Turkey’s Adana Province on April 13.

Kifah Bashir Hussein, the so-called minister of health of IS, was detained in Sanliurfa on Jan. 24.

On Jan. 12, the Turkish police detained the so-called minister of agriculture of IS, Tarik Ahmet.

In December 2017, 28-year-old terrorist nicknamed Mahmud, one of the IS executioners, was detained in Turkey’s Hatay Province on the border with Syria.

---

