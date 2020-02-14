Turkey’s export of defense products to Pakistan increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey’s export of defense industry products to Pakistan increased 154 times in January 2020 compared to the same month of 2019, exceeding $1 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend on Feb. 14.

In January 2020, Turkey's export to Pakistan dropped by 27.32 percent compared to January 2019, amounting to $31.1 million.

In this month, export of Turkey’s defense industry products dropped by 4.3 percent, amounting to $166.9 million, or 1.1 percent of country’s total export.

In 2019, trade turnover between Turkey and Pakistan exceeded $803.2 million.

Turkey’s foreign trade turnover in 2019 amounted to over $374.2 billion.

Turkey's export increased by 2.1 percent in 2019 and amounted to $171.5 billion compared to 2018. In the meantime, Turkey's import dropped by 9.1 percent and amounted to $202.7 billion.

---

