Turkey’s export of defense products to Pakistan increases

Turkey 14 February 2020 17:50 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey’s export of defense products to Pakistan increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey’s export of defense industry products to Pakistan increased 154 times in January 2020 compared to the same month of 2019, exceeding $1 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend on Feb. 14.

In January 2020, Turkey's export to Pakistan dropped by 27.32 percent compared to January 2019, amounting to $31.1 million.

In this month, export of Turkey’s defense industry products dropped by 4.3 percent, amounting to $166.9 million, or 1.1 percent of country’s total export.

In 2019, trade turnover between Turkey and Pakistan exceeded $803.2 million.

Turkey’s foreign trade turnover in 2019 amounted to over $374.2 billion.

Turkey's export increased by 2.1 percent in 2019 and amounted to $171.5 billion compared to 2018. In the meantime, Turkey's import dropped by 9.1 percent and amounted to $202.7 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Seagate opens innovation lab in Israel
Seagate opens innovation lab in Israel
Number of incoming Israeli tourists up in Turkey
Number of incoming Israeli tourists up in Turkey
Israel starts serial production of Eitan armoured personnel carrier
Israel starts serial production of Eitan armoured personnel carrier
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan, Hungary start energy co-op (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 18:42
China has reduced purchase of Iran oil Oil&Gas 18:33
Produce in Georgia agency outlines plans for 2020 Business 18:23
Azerbaijan becoming peoples’ partnership model for universal prosperity Politics 18:21
Top official: Iran needs to move towards knowledge-based economy Business 18:20
Azerbaijan sees growth in travel insurance premiums Economy 18:12
Azerbaijan's Gazakh Cement Plant to increase exports in 2020 Business 18:08
British PM Johnson welcomes new cabinet Europe 18:06
Iran's private sector ready to invest in refineries Business 18:06
Google criticizes EU over 'eye-catching' $2.6 billion antitrust fine Europe 18:04
Azerbaijan sees significant growth in pomegranate exports Economy 18:02
Azerbaijan's Jalilabad-2 company talks production, exports of alcohol drinks Business 18:02
Kazakhstan's trade results with EAEU in 2019 revealed Business 18:01
Azercell shares experience with talented SABAH groups students (PHOTO) Society 17:59
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy dash cameras, radar detectors for vehicles Tenders 17:54
Azerbaijan discloses medical services not included in compulsory medical insurance system Society 17:53
Minister: Azerbaijan renders comprehensive support to cocoon production Economy 17:53
Turkey’s export of defense products to Pakistan increases Turkey 17:50
Kazakhstan's NCOC company to take measures to increase oil output in 2020 Oil&Gas 17:42
Tyson Foods looks into processing meat in Kazakhstan Construction 17:42
Azerbaijani plant reveals export value of metallurgical products for 2019 Business 17:40
When direct flights between Georgia, China be restored? Transport 17:35
Turkey increases export of grain, legumes to Azerbaijan Turkey 17:34
Business interruption insurance premiums increase in Azerbaijan Economy 17:33
Review of TOP 10 Georgian MFOs by net profit Finance 17:31
Azerbaijan may refuse from imported potatoes Economy 17:30
Cargo transportation through Azerbaijan within TRACECA slightly increases Transport 17:29
Turkmenistan takes part in meeting of EU & Central Asia on environment, climate change Turkmenistan 17:28
Turkey reveals export volume from Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir to Azerbaijan Turkey 17:21
Azerbaijan sees increase in tourist inflow since early 2020 Tourism 17:21
Iran can increase export to Eurasia Business 17:20
China virus to affect Iran, global economy Business 17:05
Turkmenistan develops strategy to combat extremism Turkmenistan 17:05
French Assystem to cooperate with Uzbek company Oil&Gas 17:02
Kazakhstan's Flyarystan launches more inner-country flights Transport 16:52
Uzbekistan to establish partnership with Belgian textile companies Business 16:51
Azerbaijani plant eyes to expand varieties of copper products Business 16:46
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender to purchase IT equipment Tenders 16:43
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy headlamps Tenders 16:41
Renewables to slow down Europe’s natgas demand after 2030 Oil&Gas 16:41
Europe wants G20 to make taxing digital giants top priority this year Europe 16:36
Azerbaijani president meets with president of International Committee of Red Cross (PHOTO) Politics 16:09
Azerbaijani president meets with Kuwaiti PM in Munich (PHOTO) Politics 16:08
Azerbaijani ambassador meets with president of National Council of Swiss Confederation (PHOTO) Economy 15:50
Meeting of delegations of FIG World Cup in Trampoline & Tumbling held in Baku Society 15:45
Ilham Aliyev attends Energy Security round table at Munich Security Conference (PHOTO) Politics 15:41
Number of international arrivals up in Georgia Tourism 15:35
French Development Agency ready to help private banks of Uzbekistan Finance 15:35
Deputy PM: Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan seriously shocked radical opposition Politics 15:31
Iran can compensate budget deficit Business 15:21
Azerbaijan’s Ateshgah Insurance Company presents new car insurance product Economy 15:18
Volumes of cargo transshipment from Germany via Turkish ports disclosed World 15:13
FIG committee: Excellent conditions at World Cup in Trampoline & Tumbling in Baku Society 15:11
Electronic register on tax, customs benefits created in Azerbaijan Finance 15:11
Turkmenistan expects high GDP growth by 2025 Business 15:08
India develops co-op with Uzbekistan in different areas Business 15:06
Central Bank of Uzbekistan puts up bonds for auction Finance 15:01
Russia's Bashkortostan to expand partnership with Uzbekistan in agricultural sector Business 14:34
Main companies using trademark of Georgian dairy products unveiled Business 14:31
Turkmenistan’s Stabilization Fund focuses on investment projects Business 14:30
Kazakh citizens currently on board of quarantined Diamond Princess due to coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 14:28
Real estate insurance premiums of Azerbaijan’s A-Qroup company increase Economy 14:15
Turkmenistan, Grenada establish diplomatic relations Turkmenistan 14:15
Greenfields Petroleum extends agreement to defer payment of its senior secured debt Oil&Gas 14:13
LNG to be vital in fuel switching from oil in maritime transport, says Eurogas Oil&Gas 13:55
Kazakh-Chinese bitumen plant to purchase spare parts via tender Tenders 13:51
Review of money transfers from abroad to Georgia Finance 13:51
Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestling team returns to homeland (PHOTO) Society 13:45
Iran to remain in TOP 3 natgas producers by 2050 Oil&Gas 13:40
Erdogan: Turkey increasingly strengthening ties with Pakistan Turkey 13:34
Kazakhstan, Qatar capitals to be linked by direct flights Transport 13:33
Volume of investments in Azerbaijan's socio-economic sphere in January 2020 disclosed Finance 13:24
Number of commercial flights down in Turkey in January 2020 Turkey 13:22
Podium training of gymnasts underway on eve of World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku (PHOTO) Society 13:17
Turkey reveals number of real estate properties bought by Azerbaijani citizens Turkey 13:16
Azerbaijan may start to sell hazelnuts to big foreign companies Business 13:15
Turkmenistan's state agency extends tender to buy metrological equipment Turkmenistan 13:14
Boeing to extend labor contract with engineer's union by four years US 13:13
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put mid-term bonds up for sale Finance 13:08
Plant in Azerbaijan’s Sumgait Technological Park discloses plans for 2020 Business 13:07
Southern Gas Corridor to contribute to pipeline capacity expansion for supplies to Europe Oil&Gas 13:04
Turkmenistan's oil refinery opens tender to buy specialized equipment Turkmenistan 13:03
Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund’s deposits increase Finance 13:03
Uzbekistan working to attract investments from Japanese companies Business 12:55
Leading Kazakhstan's regions by agriculture goods production revealed Business 12:53
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP develops new type of furnaces Business 12:48
Proposed OPEC+ cuts far from enough to balance oil market Oil&Gas 12:47
Turkey - US trade turnover drops Turkey 12:34
Profit of Azerbaijan Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund down in 2019 Finance 12:30
Azerbaijani CEC talks incidents captured on video during parliamentary elections Politics 12:22
Uzbek businessmen to co-op with Turkish agricultural companies Business 12:19
President Aliyev meets with Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Munich (PHOTO) Politics 12:15
Ilham Aliyev meets with head of South Caucasus working group of German Eastern Business Association (PHOTO) Politics 12:15
Insurance mediation organization registered in Azerbaijan Economy 12:03
TAP reveals project’s progress for end of January Oil&Gas 11:50
Plant of Azerbaijani industrial park to expand range of industrial products Business 11:44
Number of Turkey's job seekers in Turkmenistan drops Turkey 11:32
Zenith Energy raising funds to acquire new oil & gas production assets Oil&Gas 11:32
Uzbekistan's gold, foreign-exchange reserve grows Finance 11:30
PwC spoke at 4th Conference on Benefits of Hosting Major Sports Events Society 11:30
All news