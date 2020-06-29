Turkey's export of wood, furniture to US on the rise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Export of wood and furniture from Turkey to the US increased by 34.1 percent in the first five months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, having exceeded $75.5 million, Turkey's Trade Ministry told Trend on June 29.

In May 2020, export of wood and furniture from Turkey to the US also grew by 22.3 percent compared to the same month of 2019, and surpassed $16.9 million.

From January through May 2020, Turkey’s export of wood and furniture to world markets dropped by 10.8 percent compared to the same period of last year, making up $2 billion. Meanwhile, Turkey’s wood and furniture export amounted to 3.3 percent of the country’s total export.

Turkey exported over $367.3 million worth of wood and furniture to international markets in May 2020, which is 30.2 percent less compared to May 2019.

Turkey’s wood and furniture export for May 2020 made up 3.7 percent of the country’s total export.

During the last 12 months (from May 2019 through May 2020), Turkey exported wood and furniture abroad in the amount of over $5.2 billion.

