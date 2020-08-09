Turkey reports 1,172 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey reported 1,172 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths in the past 24 hours, while the number of patients recovered stood at 1,082, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Saturday, Trend reports via Daily Sabah.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus tests conducted daily reached a record 63,842, Koca said on his Twitter account.

A total of 222,656 patients have recovered in the country since the first case was announced in March but there are still 587 patients in the intensive care units, the minister added.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 239,622 with this latest update while a total of 5,829 people have died from the virus so far.

Turkey's daily death toll has remained below 20 since July 16 as the coronavirus outbreak follows a somewhat uniform trend in the country. The number of new daily cases continues to hover around the 1,000 mark.