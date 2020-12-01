Import of defense industry products by Georgia from Turkey up
Give city of Marseille to Armenians, change its name, create second state for them there - President Aliyev to French Senate
AzerTelecom’s digital infrastructure project along bottom of Caspian Sea discussed at “Turkmentel 2020” conference (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan establishing connection with its integral part, Nakhchivan. Azerbaijan connects with Turkey - President Aliyev
I wonder what conditions Pashinyan can put forward today and who he can put forward those seven conditions to - President Aliyev
Lachin corridor passes through city of Lachin, therefore, we propose to build new corridor - President Aliyev
In matter of 44 days, we destroyed equipment Armenia been collecting for 30 years - President Aliyev
Initial version of statement suggested that width of Lachin corridor should be 30 kilometers, I was categorically against this - President Aliyev
Armenia had no other option – either to be completely destroyed or to sign act of surrender - President of Azerbaijan
Armenia either had to be completely destroyed or sign it. What do others care about that? - President Aliyev
If someone wants to interfere with statement signed on 10 November, they will be faced with our tough position - President Aliyev
I always said that if Lachin, Kalbajar and Shusha did not return to Azerbaijan, then there can be no agreement - President Aliyev
Armenian side believed that entire Lachin district should be given to them as corridor, unfortunately, some Western circles supported this position - President Aliyev
Most of our forests remain intact because enemy could not get into these forests - President of Azerbaijan
We will try to return former internally displaced persons to all districts liberated from occupation as soon as possible - President Aliyev