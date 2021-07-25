COVID-19 caseload would be much higher without vaccination

ith the arrival of summer and the lifting of restrictions, daily infection rates have been spiking in Turkey recently. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca and Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board member professor Mustafa Necmi Ilhan urged citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible to avoid even higher infection rates, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

“Nearly 23 million people have not been vaccinated yet,” Koca said in a tweet early Sunday.

“The number of people who haven’t got the second dose stands at 17 million,” he added, noting that the number of senior citizens and people from other special groups who require a third dose but have yet to do so stands at 9 million.

“To have the desired results, we have to complete the process fast,” he said.

“The problem now is slacking off on the precautions. Let’s take back control,” Koca concluded.