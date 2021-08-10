Turkey condemns Switzerland allowing YPG to open office

Turkey on Tuesday condemned Switzerland for allowing the PKK terrorist group's Syrian branch, the YPG, to open an office in Geneva and summoned the Swiss charge d'affaires to Turkey's Foreign Ministry in the capital Ankara, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

YPG terrorists had recently said that they would open an office in Geneva, Switzerland, “to develop relations with European countries."

"Upon the opening of a so-called representative office under the name of 'Representation of the Autonomous Administration of Northern and Eastern Syria' affiliated with the PKK/YPG terrorist organization in Geneva, Switzerland, the Swiss Embassy in Ankara was invited to our ministry, protesting and asking for an explanation," Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Highlighting that attempts have been made before the Swiss authorities in this regard, the ministry emphasized that "attempts by this bloody terrorist organization and its affiliated groups to gain legitimacy and propaganda under names such as associations or nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) should not be allowed in any way, and that terrorist propaganda should be stopped immediately."

The ministry underlined that in the fight against terrorism, no distinction should be made between terrorist organizations.

"We remind those who embrace terrorist organizations because they do not target themselves, that this disease may one day hit them too," it added.

The statement also said that Turkey would resolutely continue its fight against the PKK, which is also recognized as a terrorist organization by the European Union, and its affiliated groups everywhere.