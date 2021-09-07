Turkey reports 20,033 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey 7 September 2021 05:57 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey reports 20,033 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Saturday confirmed 20,033 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,478,663, according to its Health Ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 278 to 57,837, while 19,464 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 283,385 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 49.37 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 38.14 million have taken the second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 96.76 million doses including third booster jabs.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Israel launches airstrikes against Gaza after incendiary balloon attacks
Israel launches airstrikes against Gaza after incendiary balloon attacks
Irisity buys Israeli video analytics co Agent Vi
Irisity buys Israeli video analytics co Agent Vi
The Bank of Israel stepped up foreign currency purchases in August
The Bank of Israel stepped up foreign currency purchases in August
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan, UNIDO working to finalize five-year Cooperation Framework Business 08:00
S.Korea tests first submarine-launched ballistic missile Other News 07:41
Georgia exports record number of goats and sheep Business 07:05
Israel launches airstrikes against Gaza after incendiary balloon attacks Israel 06:44
Turkey reports 20,033 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 05:57
Guinea coup leader promises national government as politicians arrested Other News 05:11
G20 ministers agree on plan to provide poor countries with COVID-19 vaccines World 03:07
Saudi Arabia announces project to revive historic Jeddah Arab World 02:32
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes near Kitimat, Canada Other News 02:02
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro signs decree changing social media regulations Other News 01:35
Brazil football legend Pele recovering after tumor operation World 00:57
Hundreds of health centres at risk of closure in Afghanistan - WHO World 00:29
Turkey keen to create technopark in Uzbekistan Turkey 00:00
UK's coronavirus cases top 7 mln Europe 6 September 23:29
Georgia’s number of hotels and hotel-type enterprises down Tourism 6 September 22:54
Austria to give Iran 1mn Covid-19 vaccines Iran 6 September 22:34
Turkey launches COVID-19 test scheme for the unvaccinated Turkey 6 September 22:30
Turkey may consider foreign partnership for gas extraction Oil&Gas 6 September 22:23
Flash floods threaten U.S. Southern states deluged by Hurricane Ida US 6 September 21:57
Uzbek bank, ICD sign private sector financing agreement Uzbekistan 6 September 21:26
Azerbaijani gymnast takes part in World Cup in Slovenia (PHOTO) Society 6 September 21:25
Can Southern Gas Corridor supply East Mediterranean gas? Oil&Gas 6 September 21:01
Georgia shows strong commitment to transitioning to clean energy - GGF Oil&Gas 6 September 20:39
Kazakhstan looks to increase exports to Lithuania Business 6 September 19:40
SHELL & TURCAS PETROL boosts petroleum products sales in Turkey Oil&Gas 6 September 18:48
Iran's MCI and domestic companies collaborate to produce antennas Business 6 September 18:47
Geostat unveils TOP-3 countries exporting sugar to Georgia Business 6 September 18:44
Apple exports from Georgia increases Business 6 September 18:44
Georgia reduces milk imports in 7M2021 Business 6 September 18:43
Turkey reveals completion date for construction of logistical center in Sivas (Exclusive) Turkey 6 September 18:38
Turkey's export value of cement increases for 8M2021 Turkey 6 September 18:38
Season of wheat purchasing from farmers in Iran's Fars Province wraps up Business 6 September 18:35
Kazakhstan to increase number of flights to Turkey Transport 6 September 18:32
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 7 Oil&Gas 6 September 18:31
Passenger traffic at Georgia's Kutaisi International Airport in recovers Business 6 September 18:21
Eurostat reveals exports data of Turkmen oil products to EU countries Oil&Gas 6 September 18:15
Revenue from tomato export in Georgia up Business 6 September 18:13
Turkmen vegetable oil production company reveals output since beginning of 2021 Turkmenistan 6 September 18:11
European natural gas prices set to decline in coming months Oil&Gas 6 September 18:10
Uzbekneftegaz successfully prevents environmental pollution Oil&Gas 6 September 18:09
Iran's domestic auto part production increases - IAPMA Transport 6 September 17:55
No rise in oil prices forecast by end-2022: Capital Economics Oil&Gas 6 September 17:50
Irisity buys Israeli video analytics co Agent Vi Israel 6 September 17:49
Oman working on ESG framework to widen funding base Arab World 6 September 17:46
Iran to export of aquatic products to neighboring countries by rail Business 6 September 17:45
Kazakhstan-Croatia mutual trade down Finance 6 September 17:45
Kyrgyzstan names new defense minister Kyrgyzstan 6 September 17:43
Azerbaijani president awards cultural worker Farah Aliyeva with Shohrat order Politics 6 September 17:43
Uzbekistan increases import of tea Business 6 September 17:41
Nizami Ganjavi International Center held Young Leaders Forum 2021 (VIDEO) Society 6 September 17:40
Kazakhstan increases imports from Turkmenistan Business 6 September 17:40
Azerbaijani-Turkish military-tactical exercises kick off in liberated Lachin (PHOTO) Politics 6 September 17:39
Iran to assign power plants to various industries Oil&Gas 6 September 17:39
Lending to energy, chemistry, natural resources spheres in Azerbaijan shows annual growth Finance 6 September 17:31
Turkmen brake pads manufacturer eyes exports to Uzbekistan Business 6 September 17:28
Georgia to co-finance marketing campaigns of wine companies Business 6 September 17:27
Uzbekneftegaz installs new gas pipeline in Karakalpakstan Oil&Gas 6 September 17:26
European Investment Bank provides credit line to Uzbek businesses Business 6 September 17:23
Azerbaijan's finance minister awarded with Shohrat order Politics 6 September 17:19
Baku to soon host 'Turkic Business Forum' Azerbaijan 6 September 17:19
Russia ready to take part in new government announcement ceremony in Kabul — Lavrov Russia 6 September 17:19
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price decreases Finance 6 September 17:19
Most online purchases in Azerbaijan made by women - Limak VM Economy 6 September 17:18
National Iranian Copper Industries Company records growth in revenues Business 6 September 17:18
Georgia’s leading company aims to re-export cars to African markets Business 6 September 17:17
Iran shares data on gas exports from Pars Siraf port Oil&Gas 6 September 17:15
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy construction materials Tenders 6 September 17:15
Turkey reveals data on car exports for 8M2021 Turkey 6 September 17:15
Members of Azerbaijan's National Paralympic Team awarded honors - presidential decree Politics 6 September 17:12
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs denies rumors on outdoor mask mandate Society 6 September 17:10
Uzbek Ministry of Energy opens tender for development of solar PV plants Tenders 6 September 17:07
Members of Azerbaijani National Paralympic Team awarded with Honorary Diploma of President Politics 6 September 17:07
Azerbaijan neutralizes various mines planted by Armenia in liberated lands - weekly review Azerbaijan 6 September 17:05
Azerbaijan - balance in energy supply against other suppliers like Russia, says deputy director with NPS EAG (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 6 September 17:04
Chinese automaker Geely hires former Bentley design chief Other News 6 September 17:00
Currency sales by Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund: y-o-y dynamics Oil&Gas 6 September 16:49
Hopefully, green energy to be developed on Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Brenda Shaffer Oil&Gas 6 September 16:45
Turkmenistan-UN: Priorities for peace and security, prosperity and sustainable development Turkmenistan 6 September 16:37
Another group of Paralympians back in Azerbaijan with gold from Tokyo Olympics Society 6 September 16:34
Kyrgyzstan administers 2,999 vaccines over past day Kyrgyzstan 6 September 16:01
Azerbaijan plays crucial role in energy security in southern EU - analyst Oil&Gas 6 September 15:52
The Bank of Israel stepped up foreign currency purchases in August Israel 6 September 15:47
Air route to Azerbaijan's liberated Karabakh - Fuzuli International Airport (PHOTO) Society 6 September 15:46
Ryanair says ends talks with Boeing on large jet order Europe 6 September 15:45
Energy infrastructure is beneficial for Azerbaijani people’s welfare - NATO Energy Security Centre of Intelligence Oil&Gas 6 September 15:33
NEQSOL Holding wins second international award for Succession Readiness Program Society 6 September 15:30
Azerbaijan unveils number of citizens vaccinated on Sept. 6 Society 6 September 15:29
Azerbaijan confirms 2,406 new COVID-19 cases, 2,867 recoveries Society 6 September 15:26
President Ilham Aliyev awards Azerbaijani Paralympians and coaches for high results Politics 6 September 15:19
US report on destruction of cemeteries is biased - Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Politics 6 September 15:19
Rusal shares hit 2011 high on Hong Kong Stock Exchange Russia 6 September 15:14
Recreation fees in Azerbaijan's districts falling, as summer season ends Economy 6 September 15:14
Georgia cuts costs on natural gas imports Oil&Gas 6 September 14:50
Iran looks to increase sales of cement at mercantile exchange Iran 6 September 14:37
SOFAZ shares data on revenues from Azerbaijan's ACG, Shah Deniz oil and gas fields Oil&Gas 6 September 14:32
How far can Trans Adriatic Pipeline reach? – possible connections Oil&Gas 6 September 14:29
Iran's Pir Bakran Complex increases iron ore production Business 6 September 14:29
Iran's mining industries require foreign investments to utilize reserves Iran 6 September 14:28
Azerbaijan's Education Ministry to announce decision on new academic year Society 6 September 14:27
Turkmen commodity exchange reveals amount of transactions for the past week Finance 6 September 14:24
All news