Turkey reveals cargo, passenger traffic at new Istanbul airport for 2021
Latest
Security breach: UK-based Sikh body extends support to PM, says Punjab could have benefitted from Narendra Modi's visit
Turkish soldiers in prisoner of war camp on Nargin Island survived thanks to Azerbaijani Turks - Turkish Defense Minister
Turkey needs to return to Asia, but this does not mean that we will turn away from the West - Cavushoglu
SecGen and Commander of CSTO Peacekeeping Forces discuss deployment of peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry develops action plan to protect cultural property during armed conflicts