Turkey making efforts for soonest ceasefire in Ukraine - Erdogan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26
Trend:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday, Trend reports.
The leaders of the two countries discussed the topic of Russia's military operation in Ukraine and the latest developments in this regard.
The head of the Turkish state expressed condolences in connection with the death of Ukrainian citizens, wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.
The Turkish President noted that Ankara is making efforts for an early ceasefire in order to avoid further bloodshed and great destruction in Ukraine.
