Turkish FM to visit Palestine, Israel

Turkey Materials 23 May 2022 21:42
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu will depart for Palestine and Israel on May 24 and will hold talks on the normalization of bilateral ties with the Israeli government in a first senior-level visit in 15 years, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

“We will go to Israel on May 25. We will assess [the process] with the [Israeli] foreign minister. Then we will make the decision [on appointing ambassadors],” Cavushoglu told reporters on his return from a week-long tour to Latin America in early May.

The minister will hold discussions in Palestine on May 24 and then travel to Tel Aviv for talks with Israeli officials.

