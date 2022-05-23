Turkish FM to visit Palestine, Israel

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu will depart for Palestine and Israel on May 24 and will hold talks on the normalization of bilateral ties with the Israeli government in a first senior-level visit in 15 years, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

“We will go to Israel on May 25. We will assess [the process] with the [Israeli] foreign minister. Then we will make the decision [on appointing ambassadors],” Cavushoglu told reporters on his return from a week-long tour to Latin America in early May.

The minister will hold discussions in Palestine on May 24 and then travel to Tel Aviv for talks with Israeli officials.