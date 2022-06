BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared his candidacy in the 2023 presidential election while delivering a speech at a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party in Izmir, Trend reports.

The president disclosed the timing of the elections as well.

"The elections will be held in mid-June 2023. The candidate from the People's Alliance is Recep Tayyip Erdogan."