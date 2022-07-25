Hulusi Akar discusses grain exports with Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar had a telephone conversation with Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov, Trend reports citing the press service of the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

During a telephone conversation, H.Akar expressed satisfaction with the Ukrainian side's statement about plans to start grain supplies within a week.

He noted the importance of the early departure of the first vessel with grain from the ports of Ukraine.

The minister added that the Turkish side will do everything possible to organize safe supplies.

H.Akar also added that active work is underway in the joint coordination center.