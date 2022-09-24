Türkiye aims for peace, stability in OIC region - Chavushoglu

Türkiye is striving for peace and stability in the region of member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Foreign Minister Mevlut Chavushoglu said, indicating that 66% of conflicts are in this region, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Speaking at the annual coordination meeting of the OIC held in New York, Chavushoglu began his remarks by conveying his condolences to Pakistan and its people over the deadly floods in the country.

"As Türkiye and Turkish people, we will continue supporting brotherly Pakistan and Pakistani brothers and sisters," he said.

The monsoon season in Pakistan, like in other countries in the region, usually results in heavy rains, but this year has been the wettest since 1961.

At least 33 million people have been affected by the unprecedented floods, which most observers say came as a direct result of climate change, and Pakistani officials say it poses an existential threat to the country.

Currently, one-third of the country is under water as the massive rains and melting glaciers have caused the country's main Indus River to overflow, inundating vast swaths of plains and farms.

Saying that the world is currently "less safe and more uncertain," Chavushoglu said, "More than 2 billion people live in conflict zones, and around unfortunately 60% of conflicts are in the OIC geography."

The OIC is the second-largest inter-governmental body after the U.N., with its 57 member states spread across four continents.

It was established in 1969 at a historic summit in Rabat, Morocco's capital, in response to an arson attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

"Rising inequalities, health crises, food and energy insecurity, terrorism and migration are global challenges," the Turkish minister said while noting that such "challenges have a greater impact on all OIC member states. It is our joint responsibility to act in unity against this challenge."

Regarding Libya, Chavushoglu said the "legal basis and concrete road map including the timetable on elections are crucial."

"Attempts undermining the current peace are not helpful and very dangerous," he added.

Regarding Afghanistan, Türkiye is "engaged with the Taliban to encourage them for an inclusive administration and ensuring the rights of all, including women and children," Chavushoglu said as he announced the opening of two more schools for girls in Kabul recently.

Reminding that Türkiye supports the OIC's Humanitarian Trust Fund, Chavushoglu encouraged all OIC member states to pay "their annual contributions for a more visible, more effective OIC."

Voicing support for Pakistan's proposal to reenergize the OIC's efforts for peace and security, the Turkish minister said, "The OIC contact group on mediation will be a useful platform to discuss future steps to be taken in this regard."

He further stated that, "Türkiye believes in Islamic solidarity and supports rightful causes of all Muslims around the world."

Chavushoglu cited the injustices that Turkish Cypriots are facing via "isolations and embargos" and voiced Ankara's expectation from OIC members to stand with the Turkish Cypriots.

"The Muslim Turkish minority in Greece are also being deprived of their basic rights and freedoms. Their elected muftis are not recognized and they are not allowed to express their ethnic identity and enjoy autonomy in education," he added.

The Turkish foreign minister continued by urging the OIC to "display solidarity" in relevant resolutions.