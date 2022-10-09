Interest rate cuts will continue, vows Erdogan

Interest rate cuts will continue, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed, calling on investors to benefit from cheaper loans being offered by state banks, Trend reports citing Daily News.

“As long as this brother of yours remains in office, the interest rate will continue to decline with each passing day, and each passing month. Nobody should advise us on this,” Erdogan said at a ceremony marking the inauguration of several projects in the western province of Balıkesir.

He called on investors to take out loans from state-owned banks.

“When I was the prime minister, we brought inflation down to 6.4 percent, and the interest rate was cut to 4.6 percent. We did this. Hopefully, we will sort out this matter. We will not take any step which poses risks to the country or cause irreparable damages,” Erdogan added, noting that the government is fighting the price fluctuations and working to increase people’s income in line with price levels.

The Central Bank cut the policy rate - one-week repo auction rate - from 13 percent to 12 percent at the Monetary Policy Committee meeting last month. The committee will hold three more rate-setting meetings, this month, in November and December, until the end of this year.

The world is going through the most difficult period since World War II and the global political and economic balances of power have been shaken to their foundations, the president said.