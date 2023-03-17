Erdogan briefs Stoltenberg on start of ratification of Finland's bid

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg about the start of Ankara's ratification of Finland's application to join NATO, the Turkish president's office told reporters on Friday, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"During the talks, they discussed developments of the process of Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO. President Erdogan said that Finland differed positively from Sweden in its attitude in this process and that Türkiye has decided to start the process of approving the protocol on Finland's accession to NATO in the Turkish Grand National Assembly," the chancellery said.