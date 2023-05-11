Azerbaijan, Türkiye extend hand of peace to Armenia - defense minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have jointly extended the hand of peace to Armenia, and we are still waiting for it to be accepted, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said during a briefing on the results of the "Anatolian Eagle - 2023" international flight-tactical exercises, Trend reports.

"We want peace. We are trying to explain this to Armenia, and we say that it should not act on the basis of proposals coming from outside. If Armenia acts in accordance with the conditions and geography of the region, it will be much more useful for Armenia and the region," the minister said.

At the invitation of the Minister of National Defense of Türkiye Hulusi Akar, Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov arrived on a visit to the fraternal country to watch the "Anatolian Eagle - 2023" international flight-tactical exercises held in Turkish city of Konya.

The exercises, with involvement of a group of military personnel and Su-25 attack aircraft of the Azerbaijani Air Forces, are held with the participation of representatives from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and the UK.