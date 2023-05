BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. President of Ukraine Volodimir Zelensky has called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, Trend reports citing the Communications Department of the Presidential Administration of Türkiye.

During a telephone conversation, Zelensky congratulated Erdogan on his re-election as president of Türkiye.

The leaders of the two countries also discussed developments in connection with the war in Ukraine and regional issues.