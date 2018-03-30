State Department: U.S. visa applicants to be asked for social media history

30 March 2018 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

The U.S. government plans to collect social media history from nearly everyone who seeks entry into the United States, State Department proposals showed on Friday as part of President Donald Trump’s policy of “extreme vetting.”, Reuters reports.

Most immigrant and non-immigrant visa applicants - about 14.7 million people - will be asked to list on a federal application form all of the social media identities that they have used in the past five years - information that will be used to vet and identify them, according to the proposals.

The State Department will publish the proposals in a notice in the Federal Register on Friday seeking approval from the Office of Management and Budget. The public has 60 days to comment on the requests.

The proposals support President Donald Trump’s campaign pledge in 2016 to crack down on illegal immigration for security reasons and his call for “extreme vetting” of foreigners entering the United States.

The department said it intends not to routinely ask most diplomatic and official visa applicants for the social media information.

If approved, applicants also will be required to submit five years of previously used telephone numbers, email addresses and their international travel history. They will be asked if they have been deported or removed from any country and whether family members have been involved in terrorist activities, the department said.

Courts have struck down the first two versions of Trump’s travel ban and the current one is narrower in scope than its predecessors. The Supreme Court will consider its legality this spring and a decision is expected in June.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Czech authorities extradite arrested Russian citizen to US
Europe 15:18
Saudi Crown Prince meets former US President Bill Clinton
Arab World 14:27
U.S. jobless claims drop to more than 45-year low
US 29 March 17:33
U.S. delivers more patrol boats to Vietnam amid deepening security ties
US 29 March 17:25
Trump escalates attack on Amazon, slams it on taxes, shipping
US 29 March 17:25
Saudi crown prince meets pro-Israel groups in US
Arab World 29 March 17:06
Oil to rise in 2018 as OPEC wages tug-of-war with U.S. shale
Oil&Gas 29 March 14:47
Parking problem: Volkswagen storing 300,000 diesels across US
US 29 March 13:39
US ambassador to China: Beijing hasn't treated American companies fairly
US 29 March 12:47
Dozens of people leave notes in book of condolences at Russia’s mission to UN
Russia 29 March 09:43
U.S. auto safety agency to probe fatal Tesla California crash
US 29 March 08:09
White House: Trump Intents to Name Mark Rosen as US Executive Director of IMF
US 29 March 07:15
US strike kills high-ranking al-Qaeda member
US 29 March 05:45
U.N. taps former U.S. diplomat as first woman political affairs chief
World 29 March 04:21
Trump replaces veteran affairs chief with White House physician
US 29 March 02:50
U.S. fourth-quarter GDP growth revised up to 2.9 percent
US 28 March 16:46
Trump says Xi told him meeting with North Korea's Kim went well
US 28 March 15:15
China's Geely calls for caution in self-driving tech after fatal collision
China 28 March 12:45