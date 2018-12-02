US naval commander in Middle East found dead in Bahrain home

2 December 2018 04:25 (UTC+04:00)

The commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and the U.S. Fifth Fleet has been found dead in his residence in Bahrain, Associated Press reported.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson says Vice Adm. Scott Stearney (STUHR’-nee) was found dead Saturday.

Richardson says the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Bahraini Ministry of Interior are investigating the death, but foul play is not suspected.

Rear Adm. Paul Schlise (schlees), the deputy commander of the Fifth Fleet, has taken over Stearney’s duties.

Richardson described Stearney as a decorated naval warrior, a devoted husband and father, and a good friend.

The Fifth Fleet includes the Arabian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, the Gulf of Aden, the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.

