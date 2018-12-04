U.S. soldier wounded in Afghanistan bomb attack dies: Pentagon

The U.S. Department of Defense on Monday confirmed the death of a U.S. soldier who was supporting U.S. military operation in Afghanistan, Xinhua reported.

A statement released by Pentagon said that a sergeant of U.S. Army died on Sunday in Germany, as a result of injuries sustained from a bomb attack last week in Ghazni Province, Afghanistan.

His death brought the death toll of U.S. service members in that attack to four.

Pentagon said last Wednesday that three service members, two soldiers and one airman, died on Nov. 27 when an improvised explosive device struck their vehicle in Andar, Ghazni Province, Afghanistan.

This attack also wounded three other U.S. service members and a U.S. military contractor, according to the official website of NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

Taliban had claimed responsibility for the attack, saying a U.S. tank was completely destroyed, according to media reports.

The attack came after a U.S. service member was killed on Nov. 24 during an operation in Afghanistan, according to the official website of NATO Resolute Support Mission.

In November, a major of U.S. Army National Guard was killed in an insider attack launched by a member of the Afghan security forces.

The death toll of U.S. service members has surpassed 2,400 since the United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001.

