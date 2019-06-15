US focused on building international consensus after Mideast attacks - Shanahan

15 June 2019 01:25 (UTC+04:00)

The United States is focused on building international consensus after a series of attacks that have occurred in the Middle East, US Acting Secretary of Defenсe Patrick Shanahan told reporters, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"We have an international situation there in the Middle East...The focus for myself and Ambassador [John] Bolton and Secretary [Mike] Pompeo is to build international consensus to this international problem," Shanahan said.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump claimed in an interview with Fox News that Iran was responsible for explosions that damaged two oil tankers sailing through the Gulf of Oman on 13 June.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was the first US official to blame Iran for allegedly attacking the oil tankers, although the cause of the explosions has not been determined yet.

Iran has denied the US accusations and called on Washington and its regional allies to cease their false flag operations, used to shift the blame onto Tehran.

On 13 June Norway's Front Altair and Japan's Kokuka Courageous oil tankers sailing through the Gulf of Oman suffered explosions that damaged their hulls and caused a fire. The incident follows a similar one in May, when four oil tankers near the UAE were damaged as a result of what Abu Dabi sees as an "act of sabotage".

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Bombardier opening new California rail-car assembly site
US 14 June 23:29
Distrust between Sudanese parties makes direct talks impossible: U.S. official
Other News 14 June 22:45
Russia seeks to cooperate with Iran in areas of artificial intelligence and smart city
Business 14 June 16:50
US opens commercial representation in Georgia
Georgia 14 June 14:51
Turkish FM: Dialogue needed between US, Iran
Politics 14 June 13:17
Iran's Rouhani says U.S. actions threaten Middle East stability
Other News 14 June 13:03
Latest
Lebanon, Belgium to increase economic cooperation
Europe 02:47
China donates 100 new buses to Mozambique
China 02:10
Swiss women stage mass strike demanding overdue equality
Europe 00:40
Azerbaijan marks National Salvation Day
Politics 00:01
Bombardier opening new California rail-car assembly site
US 14 June 23:29
Distrust between Sudanese parties makes direct talks impossible: U.S. official
Other News 14 June 22:45
France calls for restraint after oil tanker attack
Europe 14 June 22:01
One of key suspects of Sri Lanka bomb attacks arrested: Interpol
Other News 14 June 21:35
Azerbaijani PM meets with Chief Executive of Afghanistan (PHOTO)
Politics 14 June 20:53