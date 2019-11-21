Apple, Intel file antitrust case against SoftBank-owned firm over patent practices

21 November 2019 09:38 (UTC+04:00)

Apple Inc and Intel Corp on Wednesday filed an antitrust lawsuit against Fortress Investment Group, alleging the SoftBank Group Corp unit stockpiled patents to hold up tech firms with lawsuits demanding as much as $5.1 billion, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

The suit follows an earlier case that Intel filed against Fortress in October. Intel withdrew that suit and on Wednesday filed a new version in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California with Apple joining as a plaintiff.

Intel and Apple allege that Fortress and firms it either owned or whose patent portfolios it effectively controlled - and which do no make any technology products - stockpiled patents for the primary purpose of suing technology companies and did so in a manner that violated U.S. antitrust laws.

“Apple has suffered economic harm in the form of litigation costs and diversion of resources away from innovation to respond to these entities’ serial nuisance suits,” Apple wrote in the complaint.

Fortress and Japanese parent SoftBank did not immediately respond to a request for comment. When Intel filed the similar lawsuit in October, a Fortress spokesman told Reuters the company was “confident in our business practices and our legal position and view this lawsuit as meritless”.

In the filing on Wednesday, Apple said firms connected to Fortress had filed at least 25 lawsuits against the iPhone maker demanding $2.6 billion to $5.1 billion in damages. One of the suits, Apple wrote in its filing, alleged that Apple violated a step-counting patent in its devices with health-tracking apps.

Two Fortress-connected firms, Uniloc USA and Uniloc Luxembourg, “have disclosed that they believe they are entitled to damages of between $1.41 and $2.75 per Apple product, for total damages in the range of $375 to $732 million,” Apple wrote in its complaint.

“The apparent precision of the per-unit damages request is a facade; Uniloc USA and Uniloc Luxembourg simply adopted the amounts that Apple sought from Samsung in litigation for Apple’s patents,” Apple wrote, referring to South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Intel said it could not comment beyond the court filing. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump says he doesn't think China is 'stepping up' in trade talks
US 09:47
Intel says chip supply for personal computers remains tight
US 06:08
Trump says looking at whether Apple should be exempt from China tariffs
US 04:55
Apple warns of risks from German law to open up mobile payments
US 15 November 15:45
Apple pledges $2.5 billion to fight California housing crisis
US 4 November 15:29
Apple tablets keep leadership in popularity in Azerbaijani market
ICT 2 November 15:46
Latest
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 21
Finance 10:18
Turkmenistan, Bahrain to hold joint business forum
Turkmenistan 10:07
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 21
Finance 10:02
CPC-Kazakhstan, CPC-Russia extend tender to purchase equipment, spare parts
Tenders 10:02
New port to be commissioned in Iran
Business 09:51
Turkmenistan, EU mull prospects for co-op
Business 09:48
Trump says he doesn't think China is 'stepping up' in trade talks
US 09:47
Uzbekistan receives gas inflow of 1 M cubic meters per day at Nazarkuduk field
Oil&Gas 09:43
Turkmen ministry extends tender for production upon spunbond technology
Tenders 09:41