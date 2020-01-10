US Approves $2.7 Billion Potential Sale of 12 F-35B Jets to Singapore

10 January 2020 05:46 (UTC+04:00)

The US State Department green-lighted the sale of 12 F-35B fighter jets to Singapore in a deal worth more than $2.7 billion, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Singapore of up to twelve F-35B Short Take-Off and Vertical Landing (STOVL) aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $2.750 billion. The Defence Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today", the release said on Thursday.

Earlier in the month, Pentagon’s Defence Contract Management Agency (DMCA) said that Lockheed delivered 134 of the fighter jets in 2019. Since the year of 2016, 458 jets have been deployed out of about 3,500 planned purchases by the US and its allies, from Australia to Poland.

